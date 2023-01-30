Another fantastically busy week for students learning, achieving and growing together at TEAM Saltash.
It came home! Saltash girls football team won the U16’s Cornwall Cup this week. And what an achievement – their sixth win in eight years!
They have been in the final each of those eight years but this match was the best we have seen. The final score was a 3-1 win against a strong Camborne team.
They had their best performance yet and worked together fantastically to bring the title home and demonstrate TEAM Saltash values.
This fantastic win was the highlight of what was a very busy week in TEAM PE.
Year 7 boys and girls secured wins at Liskeard with goals aplenty. On top of this we hosted a mega fitness event ran by our Year 10 sports leader in partnership with MoreCore Gym in Saltash, inviting students from across our school and Liskeard School and Community College in to participate. A fantastic opportunity to establish community links and give Liskeard staff and students an insight into our fit for life curriculum.
We were delighted to welcome the Royal Navy chefs to school on Thursday. Our Year 11 Hospitality and Catering students had a visit from three Royal Navy chefs; Petty Officer Joe Bass, Leading Chef Jason Goldsworthy and Chef Harry Walker.
Students were introduced to the different career paths available in the Royal Navy and the amazing opportunities on offer in the navy. They then went on to introduce a “Ready, Steady, Cook”- style competition.
The students thoroughly enjoyed the chefs’ shared expertise and humour with groups producing some lovely dishes of fish cakes and mini fruit pavlovas.
Something magical is growing at Saltash…a beanstalk! Students have been busy rehearsing, choreographing and painting the set for this year’s production, Into the Woods.
Led by Head of Performing Arts, Mrs Venner, the students have been putting in the hours since September to build the show. We are so excited to see it all come together in February and tickets are available by contacting the school directly.
We were thrilled that Barclays bank were able to come in and deliver sessions to all of our Year 7 and Year 8 students to support our financial education part of the PSHE Curriculum.
The sessions focused on changes to banking, careers within the sector, their own banking security and how to open and manage their bank accounts. Students had the opportunity to ask questions and contribute their ideas and opinions.
Our students thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the staff from Barclays and they all gleaned valuable information, it was really wonderful to receive feedback from Barclays about our students who said that “The pupils we met were a credit to the school, well behaved, curious and willing to interact with us and ask pertinent questions which was an absolute pleasure”. We look forward to welcoming more employers in to interact with and inspire our students.