The Liskeard-based broadband provider Wildanet is celebrating after being named the best in Britain.
In one of the biggest nights of the year for the telecommunications sector, the company received high praise from judges who said ‘Wildanet’s outstanding broadband services were truly impressive and stood out in an exceptionally competitive category’.
The company is rapidly growing its full fibre broadband network in Cornwall and the South West, transforming connectivity for communities where it operates.
Helen Wylde-Archibald, Wildanet CEO, collected the Connected Britain Award alongside Wildanet co-founder and Non-exec Director Paddy Paddison and Wildanet Head of Marketing Matt Greaves.
Helen said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named Broadband Provider of the Year at Connected Britain 2024. This award is recognition for the hard work, dedication, and passion of the entire Wildanet team and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional broadband services to communities that need it most.
“We’re proud to be a values-led business at the forefront of transforming connectivity in rural areas. This award provides further inspiration for us to continue our mission to overcome the digital divide, support our local communities and customers and ensure everyone has access to the opportunities provided by high-speed broadband, wherever they live.”
MP for South East Cornwall Anna Gelderd said: “I’m over the moon to see Wildanet win this award. They are an outstanding local business, demonstrating that Cornwall can be at the forefront of industry and leading in quality.
“Wildanet’s work to improve connectivity throughout South East Cornwall and the wider county is vital. Too many residents are still stuck in internet deserts, unable to access strong and reliable network signals. Without that connectivity, our full potential is held back.”
“Huge congratulations to all of the staff at Wildanet – I look forward to seeing the organisation grow and their future achievements."
Wildanet has a growing reputation within the industry as a champion for digital inclusion.
The Connected Britain award is the latest in a series of high-profile awards for the company, which scooped the title of Best Rural Fibre Provider at the 2024 UK Fibre Awards in the summer, along with Best Sustainability Programme and Best Rural Fibre Provider.
Closer to home, Wildanet was awarded Most Sustainable Large Business at the Cornwall Sustainability Awards 2023.
In 2024 Wildanet became the first UK-based Alternative Network Provider (AltNet) to become a Certified B Corporation, recognising the company’s commitment to prioritising sustainability, ethical practices and social responsibility as part of its successful ‘profit with purpose’ approach to business.
Wildanet was founded in 2017 to bring high-speed internet to rural and hard-to-reach areas in the South West. It is now a major regional employer, more than doubling its workforce in the last 18 months.