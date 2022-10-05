“Furious” bus workers to strike in row over pay and conditions
Bus services will be hit by strike action on four different days in the next six weeks as the RMT union fights for better pay and conditions.
Strike action will hit First Group services in in Somerset and Cornwall and will take place on the following dates: 10 October, 21 October, 4 November and 11 November.
Around 400 workers who are planning to take action are said to be “furious” that many of them are only paid just over £11 an hour and that bosses only offered a small raise to £12 an hour.
The RMT says this is despite the fact First Group paid out £500m to shareholders in 2021/22 and has an operating profit of £226m.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members have no choice but to take strike action following an insulting and paltry pay offer.
"First Group is swimming in money and could easily pay bus workers a decent rise that goes some way to dealing with the escalating cost of living crisis. The public in Cornwall and Somerset who our members faithfully serve need a service that pays workers properly, so they do not leave the industry, creating chronic bus shortages.
"We are determined to win for our members, and we urge First Group to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT."
