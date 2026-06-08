A LONG-ESTABLISHED business in Cornwall has been named as one of the fastest-growing in the country.
St Ewe Free Range Eggs, based at Grampound Road, between Truro and St Austell, features in the latest Sunday Times 100 – Britain’s fastest-growing private businesses.
The business is ranked 45th nationally and third in the South West where Hawkstone, the brewery based in Gloucestershire whose largest shareholder is TV star-turned farmer Jeremy Clarkson, tops the list.
St Ewe Free Range Eggs was founded more than 50 years ago by the Tonks family.
The Sunday Times says that the annual ranking identifies and celebrates Britain’s 100 leading entrepreneurial businesses and showcases the people behind these most dynamic private companies.
More details can be found at https://www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-100-fast-growth
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