A business leader says he is optimistic about the “partnership potential” of the council striking a deal to help secure the long-term future of Cornwall Airport Newquay.
John Brown, the CEO of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, says the organisation “supports” the “ambition” of the plan, which would see Cornwall Council going into partnership with Westcore Europe and Adynaton Asset Management LLP.
It follows the unitary authority consulting the business group and residents after entering into an exclusivity period with the potential partner for the future operation and management of the airport and the surrounding 650 acre estate.
The deal could see the terminal relocated to the south side at the Aerohub site, three hotels being built, a multi-storey car park and airport operations buildings, which would accommodate new fire control centres.
Mr Brown previously wrote an open letter criticising the council for failing to consult the business community on its partnership plan. He added that it is “particularly troubling” that the company has limited experience in managing airports.
Councillors and Cornwall Chamber of Commerce have been at loggerheads with the Conservative Cabinet over the deal arguing there needs to be more transparency over the deal due to the importance of the airport for the local economy and tourism.
Mr Brown stated political parties need to work together to ensure that Cornwall Airport Newquay thrives for generations to come rather than using the plans as a “political football.”
Cornwall Council is looking at the potential of going into partnership to take the financial pressure off when it comes to running the airport, which is subsidised by the taxpayer to the tune of around £4.8m each year.
Mr Brown said: “Following a virtual town hall and an in-person roundtable with key stakeholders, including Cornwall Council, Adynaton Asset Management LLP, and representatives from the local business community, the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has developed a clear position regarding the proposed partnership for the development of Cornwall Airport Newquay. The minutes from both sessions are available on the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce website for review.
“First and foremost, we appreciate the Council’s efforts to organise these consultations and provide a platform for businesses and the wider community to engage in the discussion. These consultations have allowed us to gain a deeper understanding of the project and to begin shaping a considered response.
“The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce supports the ambition and excitement surrounding the proposed partnership plans.
“The development of Cornwall Airport Newquay has the potential to bring significant long-term benefits to the Duchy.
“For the project to truly succeed, it is critical that deep collaboration with local businesses, which have the talent, expertise and local knowledge, is central to the process and we are pleased that the preferred partner has indicated its commitment to this approach.
“It will require ongoing, meaningful engagement to ensure that the voices of Cornwall’s business community and citizens continue to be heard.
“While the commercial details of the partnership were not fully disclosed, it is imperative that clear and unambiguous red lines are established around the continued operational growth of the airport.
“The future of Cornwall Airport Newquay must include sustained investment in its infrastructure and services, ensuring daily public flights to and from major cities, including London, remain a priority.
“Moreover, this project must be scrutinised to ensure it is a long-term commitment that fosters lasting benefits, rather than one driven by short-term returns.
“This is a complex and exciting opportunity which requires time and a carefully considered approach to realise its full potential.
“We expect that the Council and the preferred partner will prioritise sustainable, long-term growth for the airport and the wider economy.
“Finally, political stability and support are crucial to the success of this project. It is essential that any decision taken regarding the future of Cornwall Airport Newquay is made with broad political backing, ensuring that it is not subject to sudden changes in policy or leadership.
“A project of this scale and importance should not become a political football that jeopardises its progress.
“In summary, while we are optimistic about the partnership’s potential, we will continue to advocate for transparency, deep collaboration, and a long-term commitment to Cornwall’s future. We urge all parties to work together in a spirit of openness and shared ambition to ensure that Cornwall Airport Newquay thrives for generations to come.”
A Land Use Blueprint plan to redevelop the airport also includes expanding Spaceport Cornwall with new manufacturing and development halls as well as a large format hangar suited to heavy cargo management.
The plan is to repurpose the existing terminal building as a staff and management centre alongside the existing hangers and aircraft maintenance buildings.
The edge of the airfield has been identified as a potential location for a green-energy and power plant operated independently of the airport, alongside a new hydrogen fuelling hub.