Saltash Town Council have announced that 14 bus shelters in the town will be transformed into living roofs over the next two years at no cost to the town council.
In addition, over the next two to three years, the bus shelters will be replaced and upgraded to digital signage displays. One bus shelter in Fairmead has already been upgraded to a living roof during its refurbishment.
The town council subcontracts the bus shelters to Fernbank Advertising who will be undertaking the improvement works.
The living roofs are great pollinators and carbon capturers whilst helping to dissipate water retention on the roofs.
The bus shelter locations included in this scheme are: Callington road outside of Co-operative Funeral Services, Gilston Road Junction, Fore St x 2, Broad Walk, Oaklands Green, Callington Road St Annes, North Road, New Road nr Brookdown Terrace, New Road opposite The Rodney Public House, Pillmere Drive, Carkeel Barns, Carkeel and Callington Road opposite Lidl.