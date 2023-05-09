A number of bus routes mostly operated by Go Cornwall Bus/Transport for Cornwall are facing disruption across today due to staff absence and bus breakdowns.
This morning saw the cancellation of journeys due to several buses breaking down.
The GCB75 route from Liskeard to Torpoint at 10.40 am this morning (May 9) did not run due to a breakdown, likewise, the 0928 journey for GCB306 between Launceston and Okehampton was also cancelled for the same reason.
Bus journeys between Bude, Poughill and Marhamchurch in North Cornwall have also been hit, although for an unspecified reason, with the 1341 GCB128 route from Bude to Poughill and 1358 from Poughill to Marhamchurch (GCB 129) both cancelled.
Two services to Callywith College were also cancelled due to breakdowns this morning, with Services 171 and 172 both breaking down en-route.
The worst affected route is the GCB11 route which provides connectivity between North and South East Cornwall via Bodmin Parkway railway station, with three journeys cancelled.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Go Cornwall Bus said: "We're sorry to inform you the following journeys on GCB11 will not be running due to driver absence.
"Wadebridge to Plymouth at 1210., Plymouth to Padstow at 1645 (the last journey) and Padstow to Bodmin Parkway at 1925."
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused,"