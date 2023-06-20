Excitement builds as the construction of The Workshed, part of the redevelopment of Liskeard’s Cattle Market, nears completion.
The 16 purpose built units, part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, will be home for startups and existing small to medium size enterprises within Cornwall’s emerging digital and creative industries sector.
Daniel Sturrock, Workspace Manager of The Workshed, explained: "Organisations who choose to base themselves in Liskeard due to its accessibility to the wider UK whilst retaining their Cornish identity, as we see with Wildanet. 16 new organisations in emerging industries not based on some far-flungindustrial estate so removed that staff never set foot in the town but instead positioned right in the centre of Liskeard - Monday to Friday using our independent shops and facilities.
"The ground floor shared workspace will encourage people currently isolated working from home into a vibrant, inclusive community atmosphere with ergonomic facilities, super-fast broadband and networking opportunities. A home for hybrid workers (30% of the UK workforce) who need the use of an office one or two days a week but currently must commute to head offices in Truro, Plymouth or even Exeter and shared workspace for social affairs outreach workers to meet the every growing needs of their Liskeard based clients in a safe professional environment. All able to support the local traders on their doorstep."
The Canopy Events Space will offer the potential to expand and develop regularly occurring home grown events and markets attracting holiday makers into Liskeard; and for any shows, pop-up events to come with entertainment for the local community to enjoy. The venue also has the potential to host all sorts of other clubs and activities
"Over the next few weeks we shall see much of the black tarmac, which currently dominates the front of the The Workshed, levelled and finished with a coloured hard wearing resign complimenting the Larch cladding and overall look of the building. Some exterior planting has begun however a lot more in the way of thoughtful, beneficial and sustainable plants will be introduced once construction is over and the Workshed has been handed over the management team. Once in place the large industrial planters maintained by Liskeard in Bloom will add a great lift to the Workshed marking an end to this long period of construction and the beginning of something new." Daniel continued.