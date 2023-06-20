"Over the next few weeks we shall see much of the black tarmac, which currently dominates the front of the The Workshed, levelled and finished with a coloured hard wearing resign complimenting the Larch cladding and overall look of the building. Some exterior planting has begun however a lot more in the way of thoughtful, beneficial and sustainable plants will be introduced once construction is over and the Workshed has been handed over the management team. Once in place the large industrial planters maintained by Liskeard in Bloom will add a great lift to the Workshed marking an end to this long period of construction and the beginning of something new." Daniel continued.