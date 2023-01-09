Crews from Callington Fire Station have attended a building collapse on the A388 (Back Lane) in the town centre.
Police and Cormac staff remain on the scene
Motorists should expect significant delays if travelling via the A388 through Callington
Crews from Callington Fire Station have attended a building collapse on the A388 (Back Lane) in the town centre.
Police and Cormac staff remain on the scene
Motorists should expect significant delays if travelling via the A388 through Callington
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |