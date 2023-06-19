This week, Brunel Primary Academy have welcomed members of Saltash policing team to the school.
Portwrinkle class were thrilled with their visit from police officers Dan and Kim. They learned all about the police uniform and enjoyed trying on the hats and helmet. They were particularly interested in the many pockets on their jackets and what was inside them. One of the children pretended to be a driver and was breathalysed. Thankfully Jane our cook hadn’t put beer in the school dinners!”
Dan and Kim talked to the children about how to keep safe on the road. Afterwards they showed the children the kit they carry on their police car. Finally, it was time to see and hear the lights and sirens. Devon and Cornwall Police may have made some young recruits.
Later, a representative group of Year 6 children went with Dan and Kim to check the speed of motorists passing the school, using a speed gun. They were also able to speak to motorists about the dangers using excessive speed.
A school spokesperson said: “This was a great success and the children really valued the experience. Thank you Dan and Kim!”