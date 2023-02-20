Saltash Town Council are celebrating the success of one of the town’s most recent additions, its “Brunel Bench”.
Created by Thrussells, a father and son metal sculptors based in Bodmin Moor, the bench is made of galvanised steel and copper with all materials sourced in Cornwall.
Thrussells’ sculptures are designed to create impact, inspire storytelling, and leave lasting impressions for generations to come.
The 320kg bench was commissioned by the Town Team, a forum which brings both Town and Cornwall Councillors together with members of Saltash Chamber of Commerce and Community Enterprises PL12 to look at ways to improve the town centre.
The team recognised the lack of seating in the area was acting as a deterrent to shoppers in Fore Street, due to its length and incline, and elderly shoppers and those with prams struggle to get from bottom to top.
However, the installation of this new bench gives users a rest halfway.
It has been funded through Section 106 funding, which is money provided by developers as a condition for permission to build retail units outside the town centre, and is earmarked for projects that will boost footfall to the town centre. Installation and ongoing maintenance are being delivered by Saltash Town Council.
The Brunel Bench takes its design from the iconic Royal Albert Bridge, designed by world-famous engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel. Making the seat as like a piece of art as a place to rest.
The Bridge’s unique construction method and structure is admired all over the world.
Originally called the Saltash Bridge during the design phase, it was officially named the Royal Albert Bridge by Prince Albert in 1859, and continues to carry mainline rail services some 164 years on.
The bench represents a single span of the bridge, showing the upper tube acting in equal opposition to the chains of a more familiar suspension bridge construction.
Saltash Mayor Richard Bickford commented: “A visit to Saltash is not complete without having your photo taken on the bench and viewing the magnificent bridge structure.”