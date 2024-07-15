The Bank’s financing, alongside a revolving credit facility from Santander structured with the assistance of Deloitte, will support Wildanet’s work in Cornwall as part of Project Gigabit. In April 2024, Wildanet was awarded a £41-million contract to roll out new connections to more than 16,800 homes and businesses in East Cornwall, West Cornwall and the island of St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly. It followed an announcement in 2023 which saw Wildanet awarded two contracts worth £36-million to connect up to 19,250 homes and businesses in South West and Mid Cornwall.