A new group is hoping to bring housing back to life in Looe, as it aims to create long-term rental options for local people.
The Three Seas group has been launched in the hope of providing high quality housing for local people in one of Cornwall’s housing crisis hotspots.
A spokesperson for the organisation said: “The town of Looe is famous nationwide as a beautiful holiday destination – but local people are losing out as the supply of housing dries up.
“The town has an iconic terrace of Coastguard Flats, high on the hill overlooking the harbour. Built 200 years ago, they are now owned by Cornwall Council – but they are near derelict and need a lot of money spent, which the council doesn’t have.”
The charity are now looking to buy some of these derelict properties to get them back into use and occupied by local people.
Simon Ryan, manager of Three Seas, said: “Many of us were involved in a successful effort in Cawsand village, to buy three ex-council houses and do them up for local families.
“That worked really well, and the houses are much loved. Now we want to use that experience to do the same in Looe. We’ve got the skills and the contacts – it’s a great opportunity.”
Speaking to the Cornish Times, Simon explained the process of ensuring housing is provided for local people.
“We work with a scoring process which works anonymously. If you live in the town you get 10 points, if your parents lived here, you get another 10. If your grandparents lived here you get a further five and if you work here you get five.
“It’s a process that has been really successful for us in making sure the right people are getting access to these properties.”
The group has already had strong support from Looe Town Council and the local Cornwall councillors.
Looe Town Council deputy mayor Tony Smith said: “This is a truly exciting opportunity for Looe. The Three Seas people have proved they can do it, just up the coast – we are delighted that they’ve chosen our town for this new work. We will support them all the way.”
The two Cornwall councillors for Looe, Armand Toms and Edwina Hannaford, have issued the following joint statement in support: “We were very pleased to hear about this proposal, and have both given it our full support, with contacts, information and help from the Council.
“We will work closely with Three Seas to make this work for local people. It is just what Looe needs!”
The public launch, held on January 23, was attended by Cllr Ollie Monk, the Portfolio Holder for Housing at Cornwall Council.
Cllr Monk added: “I was delighted to support the first Cawsand project that created the new homes for that village, and its great news that the success there can be replicated elsewhere in the county.
“I’m pleased to be part of this new proposal and hope that it will be the first of many, adding new energy to the existing work to create new and better homes for Cornish people.”