ST AUSTELL Brewery is continuing its support for the Marine Conservation Society and is also joining in the RNLI’s 200th anniversary celebrations.
The brewery’s Korev lager brand is sponsoring beach cleans across Cornwall and Devon, and from January the Marine Conservation Society’s logo will also appear on Korev cans in supermarkets, with 10p from every pack of cans sold being donated to the charity.
In addition, from the New Year, St Austell Brewery will be making donations from Korev pub sales.
Marketing director Laura McKay said: “We’re delighted to be renewing our longstanding partnership with the Marine Conservation Society.
“We’re proud to be in a position to be able to amplify the charity’s conservation campaigns - fighting for a cleaner, healthier ocean.”
Lara Ellis, of the Marine Conservation Society, said: “This partnership powerfully brings together two groups eager to preserve the marine environment.”
The brewery has also developed a new wine brand, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, with each bottle sold generating a 20p donation to the Marine Conservation Society.
Meanwhile, to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI, the company has brewed a limited-edition beer, Summer Sun, and will be hosting RNLI-themed dining events for pub guests in September. Five pence from every pint of Summer Sun will be donated to the RNLI.
The fish supper dining events will be held at 13 of the brewery’s South West pubs by the sea, with a percentage from the ticket sales going to the charity. St Austell Brewery will also help raise awareness of RNLI water safety campaigns.
Laura McKay said: “We’re delighted to be doing our bit to support such a special charity by releasing a seasonal beer and hosting RNLI fish supper events in our pubs.
“Many of our coastal pubs are near local lifeboat stations and some of our team members are volunteer crew themselves. What better opportunity than the charity’s 200th anniversary for us to recognise the important role these volunteers play within our South West communities, keeping people safe on the water and saving lives at sea.”
RNLI water safety lead for the South West Steve Instance said: “This partnership will help the RNLI spread vital water safety messaging during our peak summer season as well as bring in funds to help the charity in its mission to save lives at sea.
“St Austell Brewery pubs will help us reach a crucial demographic of holidaymakers visiting the coast this summer with our Float to Live messaging which we know saves lives – if you find yourself in trouble in the water, fight the urge to panic, lay back with your ears submerged and use your arms and legs to help you stay afloat. Then you can call for help or swim to safety.”