A “significant amount” of machinery and equipment was reportedly stolen from the Callington council cemetery yard on Thursday night (September 25) .
Power to the CCTV used to secure the site was cut after access was gained and machinery and equipment stolen.
Locals are being asked for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to be passed to the police.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “We are saddened to inform the community that the council yard at the cemetery on Liskeard Road was broken into last night. A significant amount of machinery and equipment has been taken.
“This is a huge loss to the council and will unfortunately impact some of our grounds maintenance services in the coming months.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
