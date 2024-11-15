THREE police officers who boarded a boat in dangerous conditions to restrain a man who was reportedly threatening to set himself alight have won Defence Police Federation Bravery Awards.
At 11.20pm on September 11, 2023, Sgt Mark Randles, PC Josh Smith and PC Shaun Kester of the MDP Devonport Marine Unit were tasked with assisting Devon & Cornwall Police with a man who was on a yacht 12 nautical miles south of Rame Head, who was attempting to take his own life.
An RNLI lifeboat was called to the scene of the incident, but the yacht attempted to ram them.
Working through the night, the officers eventually boarded the yacht at 5.18am.
PC Kester finally convinced the male that his yacht was in danger and escorted him to the cockpit area where PC Smith arrested him on suspicion of attempted criminal damage to the lifeboat.
With help from Sgt Randles, the officers transported him to Millbay marina where he was taken into custody, but later de-arrested and detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act.
Sgt Randles said: “Sometimes we take what we do for granted, and we shouldn’t do that. It’s the risks involved – 12 miles out at sea, in the pitch black, with a suicidal male with mental health issues, it could have gone so wrong. But nobody said to me: ‘I don’t want to do this’. They accepted it as part of the job and they got on with it.”
Eamon Keating, chair of the Defence Police Federation, said: “What great work from Mark, Josh and Shaun. Mark led this incident with great professionalism and Josh and Shaun were brave to go aboard the yacht in the dark, not knowing how many people were on board, whether the man was doused in fuel waiting for them to board the vessel, or if he had weapons.
“All three officers displayed quick thinking and great communication skills in order to avoid a potential struggle in a very confined space. They are very worthy winners.”
Sgt Randles, PC Smith and PC Kester will attend an awards ceremony in Southampton on November 21, where they will receive their accolade.