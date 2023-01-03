Judging of the fancy dress commenced at Kingsand Village Hall at 11.30am by MP for South East Cornwall Sheryll Murray and Steve from the Lions.
Steve said: “Always hard decisions to be made!”
Then at midday the swimmers set off through Kingsand village and on to Cawsand beach to the awaiting large crowd of well wishers to witness the hardy dippers see in the New Year.
A well wisher said: “Well done the Lions and of course all the brave dippers swimming to raise money for their charities, see you all again in 2024.”