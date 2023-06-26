A 10-year-old boy, from the Liskeard area, is raising money for Cornwall Air Ambulance by taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, after his mother was attended by the crew.
Rebecca Jessop was out walking with her family between Holywell Bay and Polly Joke beach on April 6, near Newquay, when she slipped on the coast path.
Rebecca, who is a surgical care practitioner at Derriford Hospital, twisted her ankle and says she heard the sound of it break.
With patchy phone signal, a passer-by called 999 and Cornwall Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene. Critical care paramedics Paul Maskell and Jeremy Griffiths assessed Rebecca’s injuries, checking she still had a strong blood supply to her foot. They administered pain relief and put her leg into a splint.
Rebecca said: “I was facing in the direction looking towards Newquay. I remember seeing the helicopter come up, the kids were primed with their bodyboards to wave and show them where we were. It was a relief to see the air ambulance in the sky. I did cry then, they were so professional and kind and compassionate, and were great with the children.”
The crew were then re-tasked to another mission, and the Coastguard conveyed Rebecca by stretcher back to her car, where her husband drove her to hospital. She had suffered a trimalleolar fracture, involving all three bones in the ankle. Rebecca underwent surgery where extensive metal work was inserted into her ankle, before undergoing six weeks of rehab.
She added: “Just the relief to see them in the sky, that someone was coming, was immense. I’d been holding it all together, to know someone is there to help you and look after you, I’m not sure there really are quite the words for it really.”
Now 10 weeks later, Rebecca’s son, Aidan, has taken on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Cornwall Air Ambulance. He wrote to his headmaster to ask if they could raise money for charity, and smashed his £250 target before even setting off.
Aidan explained why he wants to support Cornwall Air Ambulance: “It’s important because the government doesn’t fund it, and because of how busy it is, and it just means they really need all the help and money they can get, because lots of people need it day to day. And because of how inaccessible Cornwall is to land ambulances, it means the helicopter is a much better option for things.”
He has also written to Prince William, as a former air ambulance pilot himself and newly-appointed Duke of Cornwall, to let him know about his Three Peak Challenge and the work of Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Eighteen children from schools that make up the St Barnabas Multi Academy Trust took part in total between the June 15 to 18.
Aidan added: “After I’ve finished the Three Peaks, I’m definitely going to raise more awareness and money for the importance of the air ambulance.”
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/rebecca-jessop-1683293225366