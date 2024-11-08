PLANS to rejuvenate a historic Liskeard building and make it accessible for all have taken a step forward.
The Guildhall on Fore Street is one of the town centre’s most impressive properties and has an interesting story to tell.
Built in 1849 to replace an earlier town hall, the Grade II* Listed building has been home to a magistrates court and a market, and is joined to the town’s clocktower.
In modern times, retail units have occupied the lower front part of the building: the upper main hall has been used by clubs and groups, and in recent years by a gym.
Liskeard Town Council plans to carry out a complete refurbishment of the Guildhall, and to open up the upper rooms for use by the wider public. Restoration of the building’s key features will be done alongside modernisations such as the installation of a lift.
“Currently the stairs to the upper stories are narrow and restrict accessibility – the aim is to make it more inclusive with easier access,” the town council explained. “This means the full glories of the upper halls can be enjoyed by all ages, whether that be for council meetings, music practice and recitals, indoor sports, youth clubs, art exhibitions and a variety of other community leisure events that benefit from an expansive indoor space in the centre of town.”
On the ground floor, the project will include an overhaul of the services at the back of the shop units and an improvement of the traders’ shared facilities.
The town council been successful in a bid for £25,000 from Cornwall’s Community Capacity Fund to cover the project’s start-up costs. The funding will pay for specialists such as an architect, a structural engineer and disabled facilities consultants, who will do the work required to take the scheme to the next stage.
Cornwall Council portfolio holders for neighbourhoods and economy Carol Mould and Louis Garner said: “We are delighted to announce that Liskeard Town Council has been successful in its application to the Community Capacity Fund.
“We would like to wish all at the Town Council good luck for their future project.”