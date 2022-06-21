Boost for freight as Government unveils major new plan to bolster supply chain ( )

Millions of people across the UK will be encouraged to kickstart a rewarding career in logistics, with the Government unveiling a multi-million-pound new plan to bolster the supply chain and create a more resilient and greener haulage sector.

A major campaign is being launched today (Wednesday 15 June) to recruit and retain a skilled workforce in the logistics sector. This builds on the Government’s unprecedented action during the pandemic which has led to sector reports of pressures easing, following global challenges on the supply chain.

The campaign is one part of the Government’s Future of Freight plan published today, setting a strategy for the Government and industry to work more closely together to deliver a world-class, seamless flow of freight across the UK’s roads, railways, seas, skies and canals.

The Generation Logistics campaign, led by Logistics UK, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK, and backed by £345,000 Government funding, includes an online hub full of resources, learning materials and job openings to make it easier for people to kickstart their career in the industry, as well as TV and radio adverts which will help to attract candidates.

This follows the Government’s 33 actions taken to tackle the HGV driver shortage and protect the supply chain. This included increasing the number of driving test slots, investing in new roadside facilities and introducing bootcamps, which has seen the number of available HGV drivers stabilise.

It comes as part of wider Government efforts to help more people into work, since this is the best way to support families in the long-term while growing the economy to address the cost of living.

The strategy launched today includes £7million investment to boost the uptake of innovative new technology, helping decarbonise and digitalise the sector. Funding could go towards initiatives like trialling hydrogen cranes to support decarbonisation or even testing low carbon fuels across the industry.