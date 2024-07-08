The following notes are from the book’s foreword by Nev Meek, president of the Federation of Old Cornwall Societies. He said: “Brian’s last book, ‘A Peek into Liskeard’s Past’ was a tremendous success, providing a fascinating selection of stories of Liskeard’s people and places. The new book, ‘More Peeks into Liskeard’s Past’, builds on the success of the last, providing a veritable potpourri of examples from Liskeard’s history. With meticulous research and an unwavering passion, this book brings to life the tales of Liskeard's people—those whose footsteps have graced its streets, whose stories have become interwoven with the very fabric of its existence. It really does shine a light on the untold stories that lie below the surface. The stories of people range from the great and the good, such as a former Mayor of Liskeard, to the tough lives of those such as a servant woman having to struggle with the challenges in the period before modern birth control. There are some 40 stories to dip into, and read at your leisure. This exploration of Liskeard's history will kindle a deep appreciation for the town's remarkable legacy and undoubtedly inspire a renewed curiosity. Welcome to the captivating history of Liskeard.”