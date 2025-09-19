SOUTH Western Railway (SWR) has condemned a surge in assaults and abuse against its frontline staff, warning that violence on the network has reached “unacceptable” levels.
The operator revealed it is now recording more than two assaults every single day across its routes - ranging from physical attacks to verbal threats. Figures from British Transport Police (BTP) show reported violent and public order offences on the railways have doubled since 2020-21, mirroring worrying increases seen in the NHS and retail.
SWR says the impact on its staff is devastating, with some forced off work to recover from injuries and trauma. “The rise in abuse directed against our colleagues, including daily assaults, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Jane Lupson, SWR’s Safety and Security Director.
To combat the trend, SWR has rolled out body-worn video cameras for guards, gateline assistants and other customer-facing workers. The devices, already shown in trials to cut assaults by almost half, record video and audio evidence – capturing 30 seconds before activation – and can be used to secure prosecutions.
Alongside the cameras, the operator has launched a hard-hitting poster campaign. Seen through the lens of a body camera, the images show staff facing intimidation, followed by perpetrators being led into custody, standing trial and ending up in prison. The aim, SWR says, is both to foster empathy for workers and to leave abusers in no doubt about the consequences of their actions.
The company has also introduced a new staff app to make reporting incidents easier, feeding data directly to BTP.
SWR insists safeguarding colleagues and passengers remains its top priority, pointing to its two consecutive years of top marks in BTP’s Safeguarding on Rail scheme.
“Keeping people safe on our railway is always our number one priority,” added Ms Lupson. “Body-worn cameras will help deter abuse – and help us bring offenders to justice.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.