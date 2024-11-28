Justine Stephens, the chair of the Christmas Lights Committee said: “This year we have new post lights for Turf Street. In fact, all the post lights are sponsored by residents, organisations, in memory of someone, local businesses etc – and we put up little plaques so everyone knows who has provided the light. There is also a new big light at the start of Honey Street this year which is in memory of Daphne and Dennis Cooper and the Cooper family have sponsored this light.