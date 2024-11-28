FRIDAY night sees not only the weekend begin, but the start of christmas in Bodmin.
This year’s Christmas lights in the town is promised to be bigger and better than ever before, with the successful work of the committee responsible securing an expansion to the town’s display with the traditional array of lights on Fore Street joined by new lights on Turf Street.
Even Storm Bert couldn’t put a dampener on Bodmin’s preparations, as the volunteers who make each year’s display happen braved the dreadful weather thrown at them to get everything ready.
As usual, radio presenter Neil Caddy will be compering the event, with this year’s switch on being conducted by community volunteers the Bodmin Tidy It Team and events will begin at 4pm on Friday, November 29.
The event will not only see the volunteers from the tidy it team team up with the mayor, Cllr Liz Ahearn to switch on the display but will see the town come together and sparkle for the festive season. From 4pm until 8pm, there will be a range of activities across the town centre and in Priory Park.
Justine Stephens, the chair of the Christmas Lights Committee said: “This year we have new post lights for Turf Street. In fact, all the post lights are sponsored by residents, organisations, in memory of someone, local businesses etc – and we put up little plaques so everyone knows who has provided the light. There is also a new big light at the start of Honey Street this year which is in memory of Daphne and Dennis Cooper and the Cooper family have sponsored this light.
“The Christmas Lights Committee are all volunteers. I’ve chaired the committee for the last eight years and we work with Bodmin Town Council, intoBodmin, The Lions, Rotary and all the local groups to put on a switch on event annually which I guess I oversee. The event has got so big that this year we’ve introduced proper traffic management so that the road from Mount Folly to Priory Park will be properly manned.
“From the top of town: intoBodmin will be running Christmas Crafts and the procession will starting from there at 6.15pm leading down to Mount Folly for the 6.30pm switch on.
“As we move down the street, Cat Florence will be busking outside Wetherspoons in a Gazebo – she’s just released a single if you look at her Facebook.
“Martin and Budge always organise something themselves but are running an Elf Hunt
“KBSK with Future Youth Group will be doing some demonstrations and a Flash Mob but will also be dancing outside of the Clock Tower from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
“In the Market House arcade we have buskers from 4.30pm – I’ve attached the Flyer so you can see the timings.
“There should be two sets of Stilt Walkers plus Scrooge in his mobility scooter for street entertainment.
“The Lions Santa will be in his sleigh outside Boots from 5pm. Bodmin Town Band are leading the procession at 6.15pm and Bodmin Belt It Out Choir (along with one other) will be singing down the street – the procession is for everyone to attend)
“There’s a food and drink Market on Mount Folly and a Christmas Market in Priory Park along with Ellis Fairground.
“Neil Caddy is compering and the Bodmin Tidy It Team are switching on the lights with the assistance of the Mayor – this is happening at 6.30.
“After the switch on the Choirs will sing and the band will disappear off to the bottom of Honey Street where we’ve put up new net lights – they’ll play some festive tunes outside the Band Club (there’s also a snow machine there)
“As well as all this there is late night shopping.”