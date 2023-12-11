The business had been given a zero rating after some issues were highlighted that were, in the view of Mr Frost, minor. This included having a hand-wash sink eight metres away from the counter and displaying fruit past its best before date inside the store, despite being marked as discounted as a result and the assessor allegedly disagreeing with Mr Frost over the use of such fruit for jams and preserves. While the inspector claimed the fruit was ‘mouldy’, the business said the issue related to over-ripe plums.