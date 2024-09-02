KBSK CIC, a local youth and dance organisation, is thrilled to announce the opening of their new youth centre, “THE SPACE.”
This centre will serve as a hub for hundreds of children and families each week, marking a significant milestone for the community. The creation of this vital resource has been made possible through the Youth Investment Fund, funded by the UK Government, with special thanks to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and the fund’s delivery partners: Social Investment Business with Key Fund, National Youth Agency, and Resonance.
The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for September 7, inviting the entire Bodmin community to join in the celebration. The event will feature an open house for public viewing, alongside FREE workshops in dance, drama, and DJ lessons. A highlight of the day will be the official opening of the centre by Dr. Frank Davey, alongside the young people who actively participate in KBSK’s activities.
Adie Dove, Managing Director of KBSK connection to Dr. Davey is profound. When she was just 18 months old, Adie was rushed to the hospital with a life-threatening case of meningitis. Her family had been prepared for the worst, but thanks to the expertise of Dr. Davey and the dedicated NHS staff that day, Adie survived. Shortly after her remarkable recovery, Adie took her first dance class, sparking a lifelong passion for dance and community service.
For the first time, Adie will have the opportunity to personally express her heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Davey and the entire NHS team who saved her life that critical day. Their extraordinary care gave her a second chance at life.This moment will be a deeply emotional and beautiful expression of thanks, as Dr. Davey represents the many extraordinary NHS workers who dedicate their lives to our care system.
“It’s going to be an opening to remember,” said Adie Dove. “This centre is vital for the Bodmin community, and I’m so grateful to the Youth Investment Fund for making this possible. Our mission is to provide accessible dance, youth activities, and wraparound support for families in times of need, and this new space will allow us to expand those services even further.”
KBSK has been a pillar of the Bodmin community for over 12 years, creating equal opportunities for young people and continuously filling gaps in local provision. Their work focuses on improving both mental and physical wellbeing, combating anti social behaviour, and acting as a vital early intervention for the youth in the area.
Adie expressed her gratitude for the incredible team effort that went into bringing this project to life, stating, "I couldn’t be more grateful to the Youth Investment Fund for providing this much-needed space for our young people. This has been a huge amount of hard work, and I want to especially thank Trevor Britain and Terry Kelly for their invaluable support in managing this project, as well as the KBSK team and volunteers. But most importantly, I want to thank every young person I’ve had the privilege of working with. You are the driving force behind everything we do, and this space is for you.”
The new youth centre will serve as the permanent home for KBSK’s current projects while enabling the organisation to expand its services, ensuring that every child in Bodmin has access to dance, youth-based activities, and holistic support for their families.
The opening event promises to be a day filled with joy, gratitude, and community spirit—a celebration of the impact KBSK continues to make in Bodmin.