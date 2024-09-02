Adie expressed her gratitude for the incredible team effort that went into bringing this project to life, stating, "I couldn’t be more grateful to the Youth Investment Fund for providing this much-needed space for our young people. This has been a huge amount of hard work, and I want to especially thank Trevor Britain and Terry Kelly for their invaluable support in managing this project, as well as the KBSK team and volunteers. But most importantly, I want to thank every young person I’ve had the privilege of working with. You are the driving force behind everything we do, and this space is for you.”