A BODMIN youth football team has issued a social media warning to parents to be vigilant.
It comes after what the club says are youth players being approached by strangers on social media.
The club says that the strangers are posing as football scouts and agents, adding that a genuine scout will never contact players directly and not over social media.
A spokesperson for the club said: “It has been brought to the clubs attention that players have been approached online by people posing as football scouts or footballers.
“They have asked players for photographs and personal information. A football scout will not contact players directly and certainly not over social media. Please spend some time to speak with players to remind them of this and internet safety.
“We are contacting the FA about this, however if you have any concerns please don’t hesitate to contact us. [email protected]”