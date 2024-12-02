BILLED as being ‘bigger and better than ever’, the vast scale of events and lighting which comprised Bodmin’s Christmas lights switch-on event 2024 delivered all that and more.
Events took place across the town, combined with a Christmas market and funfair in the adjacent Priory Park in addition to the main event on Mount Folly, compered by Neil Caddy.
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin said after the event: “It was a real pleasure to play a part in a really successful event. I would like to thank all those who took part, but a special thanks to the volunteers on the Christmas lights committee, the staff at Bodmin Town Council and fellow councillors for working to make it a success.
“We wanted to go big, and I think the large crowds who enjoyed the market, the fair, the events around town and the main event on Mount Folly enjoyed what was delivered. I’m proud of our town.”