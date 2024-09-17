A COUNCILLOR at a North Cornwall town council could lose their seat if they fail to attend a meeting within the next two months.
Cllr Rajesh Joshi and Cllr Alex Butters had last attended a meeting of Bodmin Town Council on May 9, according to the mayor, Cllr Liz Ahearn.
At the most recent full town meeting of the town council, councillors resolved by a majority to ‘refuse to accept apologies’ for them at upcoming meetings, meaning that if the duo do not attend meetings before November 9, they will be removed as councillors.
Local government rules stipulate that if a parish or town council member does not attend any meeting for six months, they lose their seat.
Since that meeting, Cllr Butters has attended a planning committee meeting, meaning it no longer applies for him.
Two councillors had declined to support the motion with Cllr Phil Cooper abstaining and Cllr Andy Coppin voting against it.
At the same meeting, Jodie Renals was co-opted as a new councillor. He had previously been co-opted at a previous meeting but resigned shortly afterwards. Prior to his return, Cllr Coppin asked him whether he plans to remain for “more than five minutes” this time, to which Cllr Renals replied affirmatively.