A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: "Bodmin Town Council has received a few reports of flowers and plants being disturbed, removed, or damaged in our cemeteries due to suspected vandalism. Bodmin Town Council has known for a while now that deer like to visit our cemeteries and we have suspected they do like to eat certain flowers. Upon further investigation, we have found evidence of deer damage to flowers (bitten flower stems) along with deer tracks next to the damage.