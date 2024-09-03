THE end of the summer holidays was marked in a North Cornwall town with a day of family friendly community fun and events.
Organised by Bodmin Town Council, the community fun day in Bodmin comprised of the town’s monthly market, along with an indoors ‘Crafts in the Court’ set in the adjacent former county court building of Shire Hall and an all-day free open air cinema making its return after a successful launch in 2023.
The events, aided with the offer of free all day parking in Bodmin Town Council’s Priory car park was an outstanding success, with the markets and showing of four recent films being complemented with a bright day of summer sunshine resulting in a busy town centre.
All of the events were coordinated by the staff within the community services team at Bodmin Town Council, with the cinema book-ending a successful itinerary of events over the summer months organised by the authority or in conjunction with volunteer committees.
Other well-received events in the town included a well-enjoyed ‘lighting of the beacon’ event as part of D-Day commemorations in addition to the vastly successful and well-enjoyed Bodmin Carnival, organised by its committee of volunteers.
This was in addition to other successful events organised by community groups, including the KBSK ‘Fun in the Park’ event and the return of the annual fun day fundraiser at the Bodmin rugby club, organised by the MIKES Trust, a charity formed in the aftermath of the death of Michael Riddiough-Allen.
After the end of the open-air cinema, which saw the showing of Kung Fu Panda 4, Wonka, Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire and The Fall Guy, all chosen in a social media poll of residents, the council hailed the success of the summer of community events.
Dane Byrne, the senior information officer at Bodmin Town Council, said: “Bodmin Town Council would like to thank the amazing community here in Bodmin for supporting ‘Movies in the Park’, Bodmin Market and all our community events throughout the year.
“These free events and markets organised by the town council, continue to grow each year and this has been achieved by the support of our local community organisations.”