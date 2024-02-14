THE RESPONSE of Bodmin Town Council to a controversial application by Wainhomes to build 540 properties at Halgavor Moor has been decided.
In a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, held on February 14, the council resolved to maintain its objection to the proposal.
Their decision to object came on the back of two spirited and engaging planning meetings, with over 100 people attending the two meetings where the application was discussed.
The MP for North Cornwall, Scott Mann, addressed Bodmin Town Council members and the public in attendance about his own concerns for the proposed development.
He described the plans as the ‘most inappropriate planning application he had seen in his time both as a Cornwall Councillor and later as the MP for Cornwall’.
Former mayor, Cllr Jeremy Cooper, not a member of the committee but attending in his capacity as a councillor, criticised Wainhomes for what he alleged was ‘inaccurate’ claims of public consultation, stating that in his view, they’d avoided public consultation and engagement.
After a discussion between the committee upon the cessation of the addresses by some of those present, the town council chose to maintain its objection and raised a number of legal points they request of Cornwall Council to follow when considering the application, which has had over 300 objections.
In addition, the Council requested that the decision is ‘called in’ to the strategic planning committee by Cllr Jenny Cruse, the Cornwall council member for Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence, meaning that if the request is submitted and approved, it would be decided by council members at Cornwall Council as opposed to planning officers under delegated powers.
