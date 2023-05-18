CAR PARKS operated by Bodmin Town Council are set for a price hike as part of changes being implemented from June.
Prices for an hour of parking are set to increase to 90p among the new changes, which will also see the introduction of a new enforcement company.
The Council is also introducing 30 minutes free parking at Priory Car Park.
In addition, the days of operation of the parking place (when it is charged) is Monday to Saturday (inclusive, excluding bank holidays) from 9am to 4pm at Priory Park and Monday to Sunday (inclusive) from 9am to 4pm at Berrycoombe Road.
After years of being managed in-house, the car parking management was first outsourced to Llawnroc Parking Services.
However, from June, the service will be taken over by Premier Parking Solutions, who will be installing an ANPR camera system to monitor parking at both the town council's main Priory Car Park and at Berrycoombe Road, opposite Bodmin Jail.
The town council said it is the first time since 2013 they have increased how much they charge for parking.
At Priory Car Park, motorists will be able to select from paying by cash, card or by using the Ring Go app, while at Berrycoombe, the parking will be by meter-less and can only be paid for using the Ring Go app.
A Bodmin Town Council spokesman said: “This is the first price increase since 2013.
“The new charging structure allows all users to park for 30 minutes free of charge.”
Priory Car Park - charges from June 1
Free up to 30 minutes90p up to 1 hour£1.80 up to 2 hours£2.70 up to 3 hours£3.60 up to 4 hoursEach additional hour 90p
Long Stay Car Park - £6.30 for all day parking
Permits£30 per MONTH£82.50 per QUARTER£160.00 per SIX MONTHS£300 per ANNUM
Berrycoombe Car Park
90p up to 1 hour
£ 1.80 up to 2 hours
£2.70 up to 3 hours
£ 3.60 up to 4 hours
Each additional hour 90p