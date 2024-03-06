BODMIN Town Council has issued a call for nominations for its civic awards.
There are three categories for which local heroes can be celebrated with a civic award, namely an ‘outstanding volunteer contribution’, ‘young volunteer’ and ‘the team spirit’ award.
The deadlines for nominations is March 31 with the awards set to be given out at a special community volunteer event.
Nomination forms are available on the Bodmin Town Council website.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “The council recognises that without the tireless efforts of community champions such as these, many organisations could not continue to exist or thrive. It is therefore extremely important to congratulate and thank our volunteers for their dedication and commitment.
“We have categories for Outstanding Volunteer Contribution; This award is for a volunteer who has shown all round commitment. They will have been reliable and enthusiastic in their volunteering, shown initiative or inspired others to volunteer.
“Young Volunteer – The young volunteer award is for volunteers aged between 12 and 20 (inclusive) who have shown commitment and enthusiasm for their role.
“The Team Spirit – This award recognises teamwork and combined contribution achieved by a team of two or more volunteers. They may have worked on something specific or supported multiple projects.”