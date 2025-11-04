PART of a car park in Bodmin is set to be closed for two days to allow hedge cutting to take place.
Bodmin Town Council has confirmed that spaces in the lower and middle tiers of Priory car park will be unavailable on Thursday, November 6 and Friday, November 7 to enable the work to take place.
It has warned that any vehicles left in the affected car park areas may be removed at a cost to the vehicle owner.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Please note that the spaces in the lower and middle tier, nearest the hedge, will be unavailable on Thursday and Friday for our team to carry out hedge cutting.
“All permit holders and other users will need to find alternative parking elsewhere in the car park on these days.Please ensure your vehicle is out of the bays in these areas by Wednesday evening. In the event a vehicle is left in the car park, action may be taken to remove at a cost to the vehicle owner.
“It is our intention to reopen the areas as soon as possible, in order to minimise the disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any queries about this, please contact us on 01208 76616 or by e-mail [email protected].”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.