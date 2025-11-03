GOULISH and gruesome characters paraded through the streets as the annual St Austell Zombie Walk took place to mark Halloween.
Children and adults dressed in scary costumes and donned fiendish make-up and facepaint to take part in the annual event organised by Kate Osbrink.
Those participating had been encouraged to embrace their “inner zombie” and shuffle their way through the town centre streets.
The night of frights and fun offered prizes for the best group/family costume, the best adult, the best child and the most creative make-up or facepaint. There was also a prize for the best spooky moves in a Thriller dance-along at the Market House.
In addition, the spine-chilling event featured games, entertainment, Lego, cake decorating, and arts and crafts.
