“We continue to provide and maintain all of the parks in Bodmin, the Skate park, cemetery, public toilets, community events and as a facilitator for fireworks, Christmas lights, and carnival. This council has also created a new pump track and provided the vital support and land that allowed the KBSK Space to be created. This is all achieved by the community of Bodmin and it's council without any tangible outside support and we should all be proud of this.”