THE PRECEPT paid by Bodmin residents to fund its town council is to increase by 6.96 per cent from April 2025.
At the council’s annual budget setting meeting, councillors heard proposals and worked to create a budget which balanced the impact of rising costs with the need to protect the precept payer.
It represents an annual increase of £16.34 for a Band A property and £24.51 for a Band D.
Cllr Jeremy Cooper, the chair of the council’s policy and resource committee said: “Bodmin Town Council have no funding from central government or Cornwall Council.
“The government grant was curtailed some time ago and the members of the council are very conscious of the financial stress our community is under. To this end the council have set a budget that is cognisant of this, seeking to address the pressure of inflation while setting out efficiencies that allows us to maintain services.
“We continue to provide and maintain all of the parks in Bodmin, the Skate park, cemetery, public toilets, community events and as a facilitator for fireworks, Christmas lights, and carnival. This council has also created a new pump track and provided the vital support and land that allowed the KBSK Space to be created. This is all achieved by the community of Bodmin and it's council without any tangible outside support and we should all be proud of this.”
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council added: “A lot of preparatory work and consideration is given to ensure any increase is justified. Key considerations given at the budget setting this year included improvements to IT resources, the demolition and rebuild of the Estates works yard, town mapping to update maps, guides and brochures, investment into Grants and Donations, and continued investment into community events.
“These projects will be a direct benefit and support to our local community.”