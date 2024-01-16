THE Bodmin Tidy It Team have successfully welcomed in the new year with the first frosty litter pick of the year around the town.
Despite some rubbish being frozen to the ground, the team were able to clear some branches from the trees along the footpath leading to Tanwood View.
The team collected 11 bags of rubbish and five bags of recycling.
A spokesperson from the team said: I can’t thank you enough for coming out on such a cold morning, Gary, Trish, Nigel, Paul, Ann and Jeremy. It’s great what we can achieve together - team work! Thanks also to Biffa and Clean Cornwall.”
The next litter pick will take pace on Wednesday, January 17, at 10am along Foxglove Road (near Cornwall Council offices Chy Trevail).