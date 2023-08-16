A teenage boy accused of murdering 18-year-old Lucas Underwood in Bodmin in July has pleaded not guilty.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the charge of murdering Mr Underwood.
Police said at the time of the incident that Mr Underwood suffered a serious injury and died in a hospital car park a short time after an altercation at a property on Wallace Road in Bodmin.
The defendant entered a not guilty plea during an appearance at Exeter Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody after the hearing.
He is set to appear at another hearing in November, ahead of a trial which is scheduled for January.
Three other people were arrested in connection with the case and bailed until October.