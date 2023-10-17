A teenager previously charged with the murder of Lucas Underwood in Bodmin has been released without charge.
It comes after Devon and Cornwall Police, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service chose not to proceed with the prosecution.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been released from custody.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Following the death of Lucas Clive David Underwood, 18, in the early hours of Sunday, July 23, a 17-year-old male from Bodmin was charged with murder and remanded in custody.
"After lengthy consultation with the CPS, they have decided not to proceed with the prosecution and the 17-year-old has been released.
"The victim’s family and witnesses have been updated of this decision and continued support remains in place."