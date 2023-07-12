A car show, soapbox racers, free family fun and car olympics are set to come to Perranporth Airfield this weekend for the inaugural Mike's Motor Mania.
The event has been organised by and in aid of the MIKES Trust, set up by the family of Bodmin stabbing victim Michael Riddiough-Allen, in order to educate young people on the impact and consequences of knife crime.
The all-family fun day promises to have something for everyone with donations towards the MIKES Trust welcomed.
In the soapbox racing challenge, competitors comprising teams of four with one driver will compete against each other with non-motorised racers providing the potential for chaos and entertainment down a soapbox course, with awards for the best team theme and fastest course completion.
Car Olympics will comprise a hammer tyre throw, where competitors get three attempts to throw a tyre as far as they can, a gearbox deadlift contest, a car drag contest where teams will be pitted against each other to haul a car 50 metres and a wheelbarrow relay.
For the smaller members of the family, there will be a mini Olympics including a tiny tyre throw, mini wheelbarrow race as well as lawn games, children's crazy golf, hot wheels show and shine where you can enter your coolest hot wheels car and a hot wheels racing track.
A raffle with a range of prizes, ranging from free experiences at Adrenalin Quarry to vouchers for different attractions and motoring-related prizes including a dyno power run and free MOT will also be available.
The day's events start at 9 am for show cars to arrive, with gates open to the public at 10 am. Full details are available on the MIKES Trust Facebook page.