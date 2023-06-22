A bail hearing for two women charged with the 'joint enterprise murder' of Michael Riddiough-Allen on April 30 has been adjourned until tomorrow.
Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, Bodmin, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny's Green, Bodmin, was remanded in custody after being charged with joint enterprise murder.
However, it has been confirmed that the bail application hearing, set for yesterday, June 21, has been adjourned to tomorrow, Friday, June 23.
A spokesperson for Truro Crown Court confirmed that the bail hearing had been adjourned until tomorrow but did not add any further details.
After appearing at Truro Crown Court yesterday, Judge Robert Linford told the women that they would face a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 11, with both women scheduled to go on trial at Truro Crown Court alongside co-accused, Jake Hill on November 6.
At the time of being charged, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Two further people have been charged with offences in connection to the death of Michael Allen, on 30 April 2023.
"Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin, have been charged with joint enterprise murder.
"Police were called shortly after 3 am to the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road where Mr. Allen, 32, was confirmed deceased.
"Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, was previously charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently held on remand and is due to stand trial at Truro Crown Court in November.
"We urge the public not to speculate on social media in relation to this matter due to the ongoing criminal processes."The family of Michael Riddiough-Allen declined to comment on the story due to its relation to an active court case, but a spokesperson for the family added: "We would encourage people to find out more about our plans for the creation of MIKES Trust, where we will build a legacy to Mike by campaigning and raising awareness through education of the impact of rural knife crime. We would encourage people to view our website at www.mikes.org.uk."