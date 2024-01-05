RESIDENTS of Bodmin will be experiencing more traffic through the town soon, as maintenance work is undertaken along the A30.
From January 15 to January 23, works will get underway to repair the stretch of the A30 which bypasses Bodmin.
The closure, undertaken by National Highways will take place over two stretches, the first from January 15 to January 19, and the second over January 22 and 23, each between 8pm and 6am.
However, for those in the town, this will mean and increase in the amount of traffic, as vehicles will be diverted via the A389.
A spokesperson from National Highways said: “The road will be closed between Bodmin and Innis Downs Junction (A389 / A391) to allow for geotechnical investigations.
“We are also sharing the closure with other teams to minimise disruption, carrying out:
- Central barrier repairs
- Telecoms works (BT)
- Pavement investigation
- Cyclic Maintenance
“Traffic will be diverted via the A389. We acknowledge these closures will have an effect on people’s journeys, and we are advising people to plan ahead, allow extra time and we thank people in advance for their patience.”