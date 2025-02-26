Persimmon Homes presented the cheque to 3rd Bodmin Scouts Group after they applied to the housebuilder’s community champions scheme, with local councillors, Leigh Frost and Pat Rogerson, in attendance at the scout hut.
The group, which has been running since 1912, cater to over 100 children, aged four to 14, and have put the funds towards equipment to expand their sports offering for local kids.
Jane Cartwright, Persimmon Homes’ Cornwall and West Devon sales director, said: “We are thrilled to support the 3rd Bodmin Scout Group through our community champions programme.
“We have been an active developer in Bodmin in recent years and we want to demonstrate our commitment to leaving a positive and lasting legacy by helping fund this local community group.
“On behalf of Persimmon, I’d like to wish the Scouts and their leaders continued success in all their activities and future plans.”
David Illsley, group lead volunteer at 3rd Bodmin Scouts group, added: “We are really grateful to Persimmon for their generous donation. The children love playing sports as part of their scouting activity, and this funding will help us buy some equipment to expand that offering.
“With budget constraints and ongoing fundraising needs, Persimmon's support is incredibly valuable, and we will ensure the funds are used effectively to benefit all our members and promote healthy, happy experiences for young people in Bodmin."
Cllr Leigh Frost, Cornwall councillor for Bodmin St Petroc said: “A big thank you must go to Persimmon for the support they have given the local scout groups, it nice to see a developer engage with the wider community outside of house building.
“As a former member of 3rd Bodmin scout group growing I recognise the commitment and value they bring to Bodmin, so this is a donation worth celebrating.”