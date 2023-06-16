"Not many lads get a nickname within the first two weeks of training but you did exactly that Chabal and what a laugh we had. Rocking up at every pre-game meet in no pre-match attire, covered head to toe in oil, and every time Mike would be fined for it and every time we would say you can’t turn up to games like that Mike and every time he would answer back with a smile “Well I’ve gotta pay the bills somehow”.