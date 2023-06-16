BODMIN RUGBY CLUB has today paid tribute to 'one of its own', Michael Riddiough-Allen ahead of today's celebration of his life.
Mike died after an incident on Castle Canyke Road, where he was fatally attacked with a knife while on a night out in the early hours of April 30, 2023.
Ahead of today's celebration of his life at St Petroc's Church followed by at the rugby club, where family and friends of Mr. Riddiough-Allen will be coming together to celebrate the man that they loved, the rugby club has shared some memories of the man they called 'Chabal', after his perceived similarity in appearance to the former French player Sebastien Chabal.
A spokesperson for the club said: "Today is the day we say goodbye to one of our own Michael ‘Chabal’ Allen.
"Even though your time at the rugby club was short, the impact and impression at the club you made were absolutely timeless. Rocking up last pre-season with those luscious brown locks, always smiling, claiming to be a centre (We all know he was destined for the front row).
"Not many lads get a nickname within the first two weeks of training but you did exactly that Chabal and what a laugh we had. Rocking up at every pre-game meet in no pre-match attire, covered head to toe in oil, and every time Mike would be fined for it and every time we would say you can’t turn up to games like that Mike and every time he would answer back with a smile “Well I’ve gotta pay the bills somehow”.
"Mike's first bus trip down to Perranporth for the Bolingey Barbarians game, I think it’s fair to say Mike thoroughly enjoyed himself and even did a spot of decorating on the way back on the bus after a few too many rattlers!
"You touched the hearts of many and your legacy will forever live on through Bodmin Rugby Club. Keep on carrying hard brother.
"RIP team mate."
In memory of Mr. Riddiough-Allen, his family have launched the 'MIKES Trust', a charitable organisation that aims to utilise their own experiences and the memory of Mike in order to help prevent others going through the same experience through raising awareness of the impact of rural knife crime. You can find out more on the MIKES Trust website here: www.mikes.org.uk
In addition, Mike's sister, Rebecca Dustan, is preparing to run a half-marathon at the historic Goodwood race track alongside Mike's dog, Enzo. You can find out more here.