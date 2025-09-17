A BODMIN based heritage railway has put out an appeal for volunteers to help with maintaining their historic station.
Bodmin Railway have said they need assistance with painting, repairs and general upkeep of Bodmin General station, which first opened in 1887.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Railway said: ‘Are you able to spare a few hours—either regularly or just now and then—to help keep our heritage station shining?
`’We’re looking for experienced maintenance volunteers to join our friendly team at Bodmin General. From painting and repairs to general upkeep, your skills and time will help us keep our much-loved working station bright, welcoming, and full of life.
