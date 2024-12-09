A POLICE station is set to be closed until further notice after Storm Darragh damaged the roof.
Devon and Cornwall Police have said that Bodmin enquiry office will be closed until the damaged roof is repaired.
It had previously closed due to roof damage following a storm in 2019 and 2022.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Please note that the enquiry office at Bodmin Police Station is still closed and this will remain the case until further notice.
“Damage has been caused to the roof with the recent high winds and this is being repaired as soon as possible but until this work is completed, there is no public access.
“Please continue to use other methods of contacting us for non-emergencies — always call 999 in an emergency.”