BODMIN Police have sent a clear message to residents in the area – they will keep up the pressure on anti-social behaviour in the area.
It comes as the policing team secured an extension to a property first closed after repeated anti-social behaviour last year.
Where behaviours in a property by its occupants and others cause anti-social behaviour, disorder or nuisance, Devon and Cornwall Police in conjunction with Cornwall Council have the power to instantly close down a venue.
In the instance of the closure which has been extended, police report that it made a massive difference to the lives of neighbouring residents in the area.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police, announcing the extension of the closure order, said: “Bodmin Neighbourhood Team keeping up the pressure on anti-social behaviour.
“On January 30, 2024, we secured an extension on this property we closed last year.
“Police and local authority have the power to close a venue down instantly if they think it is the cause of anti-social behaviour, disorder or nuisance.
“This has made a massive difference to residents in the area!”