A late night search for a person missing in Bodmin saw the police helicopter called into action.
Residents reported hearing the police helicopter in the skies above the town during the night of Friday, August 31.
It led to speculation on social media about the reasons the helicopter was in the skies, with some fearing that a crime had taken place.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that the search was related to an individual who was reported missing.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The helicopter was involved in the search for a missing person who was later located safe at an address in Bodmin.”