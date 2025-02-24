A FORMER Bodmin resident has been jailed after pleading guilty to a number of sexual offences involving animals and children.
Jack Tyler, 23, formerly of Bodmin, now of Celyn Fedw, Carrog, Corwen has been sentenced to three years in prison by a judge at Truro Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to numerous sex offences which took place in Bodmin in 2020 and 2021.
Among his offences was the rape of a spaniel and Jack Russell, which resulted in one of the dogs having to be put down.
Tyler was also found to be in possession of over 3,000 indecent images and videos of children being raped and abused, including new born babies, on his phone and computer.
Pictures and videos on his devices also featured Tyler sexually abusing the dogs in question.
At Truro Crown Court, Tyler was banned from keeping animals for a minimum of ten years, was put on the sex offenders’ register for life and has a ten-year order restricting his use of the internet.