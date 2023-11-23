On Friday, November 24 Bodmin celebrated it’s annual “Lights Up” event, which brought visitors in from all over to share in the festivities throughout the town.
The traders opened up for late night shopping, there was entertainment in the street, in the Market House arcade and Bodmin Town Band led a carol singing procession of 200 including choirs and other organisations such as the Scouts and Guides down through the street and on to Mount Folly for the main switch on.
Neil and Sarah from Pirate FM compered the event and the Mount Folly lights were switch on with the town’s mayor Phil Cooper with the assistance of the Zeus Beavers Group.
This year has seen the additional installation of 14 new post lights which have all been sponsored by residents, businesses or in memory of loved ones.
The feedback from the new lights, the atmosphere in the town and the fun and festivities this year has been described as the best ever.
The Bodmin Christmas Lights committee work closely with Bodmin Town Council and many other organisations to bring the event to the community on the last Friday in November.
If anyone would like to enquire about sponsoring a light or getting involved get in touch with the committee via the Facebook page at Bodmin Christmas Lights.